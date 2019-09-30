Maroon 5's "Memories" becomes band's 22nd top 40 hit

222 Records/Interscope Records

222 Records/Interscope RecordsMaroon 5 is making new chart memories with their latest single, “Memories.”

The song has debuted at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the band their 22nd top 40 hit. It also marks the group’s 15th consecutive top 40 single.

Additionally, “Memories” debuted at number one on the Digital Song Sales chart with 27,000 downloads sold in its first week, according to Nielsen Music. It scored 9.7 million U.S. streams.

The song is the band’s first release since “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B. That track spent seven weeks at number one on the Hot 100 chart beginning last September.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.