Married With Children (1987-1997)

The antithesis of the loving “Cosby Show” family, “Married … With Children” focused on the Bundys, a suburban Chicago family who would rather eat nails than say a kind word to one another. Al, the patriarch, is a misogynistic shoe salesman, whose wife, Peggy, is a housewife who does no work around the house. Saying their children, Kelly and Bud, do not have a lot going for them is an understatement. This biting comedy focuses on the couple’s constant verbal sparring over their slacker kids, their lack of money, success and intimacy.