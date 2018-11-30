Marriott Hotels Suffers Major Data Breach Impacting 500 Million People

Marriott Hotels is reporting that they have uncovered a data breach that could affect as many as 500 million people. The breach was discovered last week in it’s Starwood database and goes back as far as 2014.

The company reported Friday that the credit card numbers and expiration dates of millions of its customers had been taken during a recent breach, however, the company can not say whether or not the hackers were able to decrypt the credit card numbers. 327 million Marriott guest may have also been effect by a breach that was seeking to collect names, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, date of birth and arrival and departure information.

CEO Arne Sorenson released a statement Friday saying that with this data breach they have fallen short of customer expectations:

“We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”

The unauthorized access has been reported to authorities and Marriott staff are currently in the process of notifying all those who may have been affected by the hack, via email. They have also created a website where anyone affected can get answers and assistance.

Marriott is asking guests to monitor their loyalty accounts for suspicious activity, change their account passwords and check credit card statements for unauthorized activity.