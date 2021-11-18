“Marry Me” With Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson

Jennifer Lopez is making music and (slightly awkward) love in her first romantic comedy in nearly 10 years (yes, 2018’s Second Act is actually a workplace dramedy/light family melodrama) in the official Marry Me trailer.

The global icon fronts the upcoming musical as international superstar, Kat Valdez, whose engagement and planned on-stage marriage to a Casanova singer (Maluma) careens out of control when she discovers — along with the rest of the world — a paparazzi video that shows him cheating on her with her assistant. Not about to be outdone by her cheating beau, Kat improvises and selects an unsuspecting math teacher, Charlie (Owen Wilson), from the audience at the show to tie the knot with instead.

(EOnline)