Marshall Tucker Band launching 50th anniversary tour tonight in Texas

Credit: Mariah Gray

The Marshall Tucker Band are set to launch a 2022 U.S. tour celebrating their 50th anniversary with a concert tonight in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Southern rockers’ trek currently features more than 40 shows, and is mapped out through a June 24 performance in Riverside, Iowa.

A variety of guest artists will be supporting the group on its anniversary outing, including ex-Traffic singer/guitarist Dave Mason, who will open 17 of the shows in February and March.

Other support acts joining The Marshall Tucker Band on select dates include Firefall, The Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Kentucky Headhunters, The Outlaws and Pure Prairie League.

Meanwhile, two of the concerts will see Marshall Tucker serving as the opening band, a January 22 show in Tallahassee, Florida, headlined by Alabama, and a January 29 gig in Miami headlined by Kansas.

The Marshall Tucker Band also will be bringing some Southern rock to the Carolina Country Music Fest, which takes place June 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and featuring such major country stars as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban.

The Marshall Tucker Band, which formed in 1972, is best known for their top-40 hits “Heard It in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain,” as well as their memorable tune “Can’t You See.” Founding lead singer Doug Gray is the only original member still in the group.

Check out the band’s full tour schedule at MarshallTucker.com.

