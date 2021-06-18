Martha Reeves, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. among celebs receiving stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courtesy of Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2022 was announced Thursday, and among the celebrities set to have stars dedicated to them are Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas, married former Fifth Dimension members Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., and funk legend George Clinton.

Reeves and Clinton are among the honorees in the Recording category, while McCoo and Davis are being recognized in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category.

A total of 38 new celebrities will receive a Walk of Fame star, including music acts Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Other honorees in various categories include Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Ray Liotta, Macaulay Culkin, Byron Allen, Ewan McGregor, Jason Momoa, Kenan Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, Michael Strahan, Jean Smart, Ricky Gervais and the late Carrie Fisher.

The exact day each artist’s unveiling ceremony will be held will be announced at a later date. The honorees or their representatives are given two years to schedule a ceremony.

