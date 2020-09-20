Martha Stewart Bakes In More Ways Than One!

Martha Stewart has done it again. This time it’s by releasing her own CBD line.

Martha partnered with Canopy Growth Corporation for the line of gummies, soft gels, and oil drops inspired by her favorite recipes and ingredients.

Stewart says she takes pride in the flavors of her new line which she says reminds the user of French confections.

During an interview with the “New York Times”, the interviewer tried one . . . delicately. And Martha encouraged her to DEVOUR them . . . quote, “Pop it in. Don’t bite it. Pop it in.”

The interviewer asked if she was just supposed to take one or what.

Martha said, quote, “It depends on who you are. I pop 20 of them and just feel okay, but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why.”

Martha said that her buddy SNOOP DOGG introduced her to the positive effects of cannabis back in 2015. Quote, “We sat next to each other for seven hours [at Comedy Central’s ‘Roast of Justin Bieber’] . . .

“Snoop must have smoked 10 giant fat blunts, and I inhaled all that smoke. I felt really good. A contact high, that’s what they call it. I had to fly that night . . . I don’t remember going on the plane. I don’t remember doing anything.

“I didn’t remember my performance on the roast, but it was very successful.”