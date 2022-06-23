Marty, Doc & The DeLorean Are Headed To Broadway!

Next year we’re getting a musical version of “Back to the Future”.

It was announced yesterday with a teaser trailer showing two actors playing Marty McFly and Doc Brown in the one and only DeLorean with the words, quote, “Synchronize your watches.”

Not much is known yet like the complete cast or which theater it will be at. But if you’re interested, you can sign up for ticket info at BacktotheFutureMusical.com.

The musical actually debuted in the U.K. in 2020. The actors playing Marty and Doc in the teaser are the same ones who were in the U.K. version.

(Hollywood Reporter)