Marvel Fans Remember Stan Lee On What Would Have Been His 98th Birthday

Stan Lee, who was the primary creative leader for Marvel Comics, would have been celebrating his 98th birthday today. Marvel fans and celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the icon by posting photos of their favorite Marvel characters, photos of Stan himself, and video snippets of cameos he made in the Marvel movies. Lee made cameo appearances in 37 Marvel movies that included “X-Men”, “Spiderman”, “Iron Man”. What was the best Stan Lee cameo appearance? If you could have lunch with any Marvel character who would it be?