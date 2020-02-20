If this turns out to be true, this is some pretty cool news from Marvel Studios.
According to Marvel insiders, Marvel Studios is looking to have Rami Malek play Silver Surfer.
The insider also says that the Silver Surfer movie will come first to introduce fans to the Fantastic Four and other characters.
What do you think about this plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Marvel Studios Eyeing Rami Malek for Silver Surfer
If this turns out to be true, this is some pretty cool news from Marvel Studios.