Marvel to Introduce First Transgender Hero

According to a new report, Marvel is preparing to introduce the first transgender superhero. Marvel president was asked the question of adding LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and answered, “Absolutely yes.” Feige also said the character would appear in a Marvel film “very soon, in a movie that’s shooting now.” Many outlets claim the movie Feige is speaking of is “The Eternals” which is scheduled to be released November 6. What character would you like to add to the next series of Marvel films?