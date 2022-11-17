Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live being released on CD and vinyl for the first time

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

A Marvin Gaye live performance is getting an audio release for the very first time. The 2007 DVD, Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live, is set to drop as a standalone audio recording on January 27. This will mark the first time these songs will be released on both vinyl and CD.

The album consists of more than 20 songs, spanning Gaye’s career up until that point. The performances were recorded live at Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam during Gaye’s 1976 European tour.

The tracklist features such Gaye classics as “Let’s Get It On,” “What’s Going On” and “Save the Children,” along with “Ain’t That Peculiar,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “You’re All I Need To Get By” and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.