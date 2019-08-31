Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going on Live Album Coming to Streaming and Vinyl

Marvin Gaye’s live performance of his 1971, What’s Going On, is coming to vinyl and streaming services for the first time on October 18th. The album was recorded in Washington DC (his hometown) at the Kennedy Center on May 1, 1972 as part of a Marvin Gaye Day celebration. The performance was backed by over 30 musicians including a 20-piece string and brass section. The famed performance was his first public appearance in 4 years after his duet partner, Tammi Terrell collapsed on stage. What is your favorite song from the What’s Going On album?