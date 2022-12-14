Mary McCartney felt it was important to share the history of Abbey Road

Mercury Studios/Tim Cragg

The new Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing was incredibly important to its director, Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney. Paul recorded many of the Beatles’ albums at the studio, including Abbey Road, Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road,” she tells Far Out. “I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place.”

Mary says when she started the process she didn’t know the studio was over 90 years old, so she spent time researching its history and the artists who had recorded there. She wanted to show the studio was more than just where the Beatles made records, although she wasn’t able to cover all the artists who recorded there.

“I picked the famous names, like the Beatles and Pink Floyd when they did Dark Side of the Moon,” she says. “I was also really happy to explore the lesser-known artists … and peppered it with stories that I think will surprise and entertain the viewer.”

The doc features appearances by Paul, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher and more. Mary ends the film with a performance by Celeste, noting it was important to her to show that to this day “Abbey Road is a really active studio.”

If These Walls Could Sing debuts Friday, December 16, on Disney+.

