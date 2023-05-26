Mary Tyler Moore Documentary

We both love Mary Tyler Moore and look forward to this documentary. Mary Tyler Moore, who lit up the screen with her million-watt smile during the â€˜60s and â€˜70s, was left nearly in the dark during the final months of her life.Â Â Â The actress, who starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” before charming audiences with her spunk in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” was left nearly blind from a decades-long battle with diabetes. She passed away in 2017 at age 80 from a cardiopulmonary arrest after she contracted pneumonia.Â Â Â The star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 33 following a miscarriage. Moore is the subject of a new documentary premiering today on HBO titled “Being Mary Tyler Moore.”