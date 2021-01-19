Mary Wilson says "it's up to Diana" if there will ever be a Supremes reunion

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Supremes are about to celebrate a major milestone. This Thursday, January 21, marks the 60th anniversary of the day the girl group was signed by Motown Records as The Primettes.

Mary Wilson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the big 6-0 and reflected on the possibility of reuniting with her former group members Cindy Birdsong, Jean Terrell and, of course, Diana Ross.

“Everyone has been saying that since the ’60s, you know, we should [reunite], ’cause that’s what groups are doing these days: They’re getting back together,” the 76-year-old vocalist said, but admitted that it is “up to Diana” to approve of a reunion.

Wilson said there was a reunion attempt in 2000, but “the negotiations fell through when they came to me and they didn’t want to pay me properly as being one of the founding members,” which resulted in later members Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence signing on for the 30-date Return to Love reunion tour.

Ross never performed with Payne or Laurence, as she had already embarked on her solo career by the time they joined The Supremes.

Said Wilson of the tour, “It wasn’t a reunion.”

As for whether or not a Supremes reunion will happen in the near future, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer confessed, “It’s really up to Diana. I don’t think she wants to do that. Therefore I’m going on with my life.”

Added Wilson, “I look at it like this, especially with this pandemic: Who knows when the end may come? And at 76-and-a-half years old I’m not going to sit around waiting for something.”

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor attested she’s not losing sleep over it, because “I have too much to live for now and be happy about.”

By Megan Stone

