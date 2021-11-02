Mascara in Minutes!

Ulta Beauty Launches Same-Day Delivery With DoorDash

Ulta Beauty is now offering same-day delivery with DoorDash.

For right now it is only being offered in select cities.

The cities are Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, LA, Houston and Boise, Idaho.

Ulta and DoorDash are not the first to partner in the makeup space.

Postmates has partnered with 11 beauty brands including MAC and Anastasia.

Sephora partnered with Instacart.

Do you think you would have a need to use a same delivery service from a beauty outlet?