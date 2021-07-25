Mask (1985)

Rocky Dennis, played by Eric Stoltz, is an intelligent, outgoing and humorous teenager who suffers from a facial deformity called “lionitis” and has now outlived his life expectancy. While his mother, Rusty, played by the legendary, Cher, struggles to fight for his acceptance in the public school system, he proves himself to be a highly accomplished student. Though Rocky endures ridicule for his appearance, he finds love and respect from his mother’s biker gang family, and even experiences his first love.