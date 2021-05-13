Mask-off for vaccinated people!

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask nor social distance.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky said, “Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads,” she continued to state, “that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks from your last dose of the vaccination.

According to the CDC data, approximately 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Are you going to take the mask off? Or continue to wear your masks?