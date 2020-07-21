Masks WILL Be Required At Winn-Dixie.

One day after Winn-Dixie grocery stores announced customers wouldn’t be mandated to wear a mask, the parent company has made a 180-degree turn.

Southeastern Grocers announced on Tuesday that Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, and Harvey’s supermarkets will require shoppers to wear a face-covering starting on July 27th.

The company told USA Today that their position changed due to customer feedback.

Even though the majority of stores are in areas that already have a mask requirement in place, a statement said, “Given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease.”

Are you surprised that corporations are reacting to public pressure so quickly in these times?