Mass panic at Hamilton show after false reports of shooting

A Hamilton show at the Orpheum in San Francisco ended in mass panic following false reports of an active shooter in the theatre.

According to journalist Joe Khalil, SFPD confirmed the incident was a scare, which was prompted by a person experiencing a medical emergency.

