Massive expanded box set version of rocking ‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack due out in July

The soundtrack to Almost Famous, Cameron Crowe‘s award-winning 2000 film paying homage to his life as a teenage rock journalist for Rolling Stone during the 1970s, will be reissued as a massive expanded box set on July 9, featuring either five CDs or six vinyl LPs.

The original album featured a selection of the many classic songs that were heard in the film, while the box set includes nearly all of the music showcased in the movie, including its complete score, which was composed by Crowe’s then-wife, Nancy Wilson of Heart.

The expanded soundtrack also includes the songs created for Stillwater, the fictional band at the center of Almost Famous — which were written by Crowe, Wilson and Peter Frampton — as well as dialogue snippets from the movie and score outtakes.

Among the many artists whose songs are featured on the soundtrack are Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, Jethro Tull, Yes, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Elton John, Steely Dan, David Bowie, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Free, and Stevie Wonder.

One of the interesting tracks is a remixed version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” featuring cast members singing along to the tune, taken from a memorable scene in the movie.

A limited-edition “Uber Box” version of the release will offer the five-CD and six-LP expanded soundtrack; a bonus vinyl EP and seven-inch single featuring Stillwater recordings; a 40-page photo book and memoir boasting writings by Crowe, Wilson and members of the film’s cast and crew; the faux 1973 Rolling Stone cover story main character William Miller wrote about Stillwater; replica ticket stubs, posters and more.

You can pre-order the Almost Famous soundtrack deluxe reissue now in multiple formats and configurations.

