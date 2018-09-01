Massive lizard terrorizing FL family evades capture

According to reports, a giant lizard has been roaming the backyard of a Florida family.

The Lieberman family says they are in fear for their children’s safety after spotting the creature several times.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) confirmed the animal which has sharp claws a long, slithering tongue, can grow to more than six feet long and weigh up to 150 pounds is an Asian water monitor lizard.

The FWC has been attempting to trap the lizard.

However, it has successfully been able to evade capture from state wildlife officials, trappers, and hunting dogs.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

