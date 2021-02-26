Massive reissue of The Who's 1967 concept album 'The Who Sell Out' to be released in April

UMC/UMe/Polydor

This past week, The Who‘s Pete Townshend revealed in an interview with U.K. magazine Uncut that he was preparing a major reissue of his band’s 1967 concept album The Who Sell Out, and now full details of the project have been announced.

The reissue will be released on April 23, and will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a massive Super Deluxe Edition featuring five CDs and two seven-inch vinyl singles.

The Who Sell Out‘s Super Deluxe version will feature a whopping 112 tracks, including 46 previously unreleased recordings, 14 of which are unheard Townshend demos.

The expansive collection also comes packaged with an 80-page hardback book offering a new liner notes and a track-by-track annotation by Pete, plus rare photos and memorabilia including including posters, a replica concert program, a bumper sticker and a Who fan club photo.

Released in December 1967, The Who Sell Out featured the band parodying the British pirate radio stations that were popular at the time: The songs were connected by fake commercials the band wrote and recorded.

The album only reached #48 on the Billboard 200, but it included The Who’s first U.S. top 10 hit, “I Can See for Miles.”

The material on the Super Deluxe collection includes original mono and stereo mixes of the album, various mono and stereo non-album bonus tracks; studio outtakes — including early versions of tunes and studio chatter — plus a disc of 1968 tracks that preceded the recording of Tommy and the Townshend demos.

Three unreleased demos — “Pictures of Lily,” “Kids! Do You Want Kids?” and “Odorono” — were been made available digitally today in advance of the reissue.

Visit TheWho.com for a complete track list and other details about The Who Sell Out reissue, which you can pre-order now.

