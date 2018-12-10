Massive Winter Storm Hits the Southeast, Affects Travel Plans

Dangerous driving conditions and canceled flights could cause havoc in travel plans for residents of the southeast. Snowfall could total 12 to 20 inches over the Appalachians and into the Carolinas by Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency added, “Snowfall amounts in some locations will likely exceed a foot and result in several days of difficult or impossible travel, extended power outages, and downed trees.”

The storm has knocked out power for more than 546,000 customers in the Southeast, with a majority of the outages in North Carolina. Flight tracking website FlightAware says that more than 1,100 Sunday flights into and out of North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Another example of the unpredictable happening while driving in #winterweather. A chunk of ice fell from an overpass and cracked a deputy’s windshield. Thankfully he was ok. If you can’t stay home, stay alert. #ncwx #Durhamweather”

In South Carolina, icy conditions were a major concern.”Ice is becoming a big problem. Please stay off the roads,” Greenville County Emergency Management stated. As of Sunday, American Airlines, whose second-largest hub is in Charlotte, has canceled 1,100 flights. The airline also canceled 320 flights for Monday.