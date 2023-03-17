Matchbox Twenty Announce New Album, Share First New Song In 11 Years

Matchbox Twenty are back with their first new music in more than a decade.
On Friday, the band shared “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)”, their first new single in 11 years.
They also announced a new album, Where The Light Goes, due out May 26th.
Matchbox Twenty will kick off a 51-date North American tour on May 16th in Vancouver.
What other 90’s bands would you like to see make a comeback?
Beth
By Beth |
