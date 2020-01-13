Matchbox Twenty Announces Summer Tour

Get ready to jam like it’s the year 2000. Matchbox 20 is heading out on tour. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Mad Season album. Songs like If Your Gone and Bent were featured on the album. Lead singer Rob Thomas told USA Today, “Half of us realizes we’re in the hospitality industry: It’s our job to make sure people have a good time. The other half is just playing music we enjoy playing together.” Tour information is on the Matchbox Twenty website. What is your favorite Matchbox Twenty song?