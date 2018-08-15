Mathematicians Solve Spaghetti Mystery

Here’s a fun experiment that will keep you entertained for hours. Grab a box of dry spaghetti. Now pull out a strand and break it by holding it from the opposite ends. How many pieces did you get?

If it broke into three or more, try again. And again. Chances are you can’t get it to break in two. And there’s a scientific reason for that.

French physicists found that when a thin rod is broken in two, vibrations will continue to break it further.

However a new experiment from mathematicians at MIT have found that it is possible to get only two pieces, but only if the spaghetti strand is twisted, not bent in half.

Do you know any other scientific “facts” that can’t be broken? Like eating two slices of white bread in under two minutes.