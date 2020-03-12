Mathew Morrison reveals inspiration behind children's album

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mike Marsland/WireImageYou ain't never heard Matthew Morrison cover some of Disney's most iconic songs, that is, until now.

The 41-year-old Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe-nominated artist partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite songs, including material from beloved classics such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more.

In an interview with People, the Glee alum shared just how the project came about and credited his two-year-old son Revel, who he shares with wife, Renee Puente, as the inspiration behind it all.

"I sing my son to sleep every night and we do lullaby's and then we have dance parties when we wake up its a very musical family," he explained. "And I was kind of thinking maybe I'll do some original songs and I guess Disney caught wind of that."

"Disney Dreamin' is now officially out!," Morrison shared in an Instagram post on March 6.

"A project that is so close to my heart, and what originated as a personal dedication to my son. I love how multi-generational Disney music is. Since 1940, this music has transcended war, politics, and even walkmans," he gushed. "I'm so proud to be reworking these timeless classics for the Soaring 20's! I hope you enjoy the wonder and nostalgia that only this music can bring!"

