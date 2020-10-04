Matt & Ben Are Working On A New Movie Together!

Guess what? Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are working together on a new movie.

The stars have been spotted at Cahir Castle in Ireland filming a movie that will also star Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

All these stars have gathered at Ireland’s largest castle to work on the film, The Last Duel.

Because of COVID, Disney had put the brakes on filming the project, but now safety protocols are in place and the cast and crew are back at work. Look for the film to be released around this time next year.

What’s been your favorite Matt Damon or Ben Affleck film?