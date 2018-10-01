Matt Damon Impersonates Brett Kavanaugh in Instantly Iconic ‘SNL’ Sketch

The 44th season premiere of Saturday Night Live held nothing back. The show started with the standard cold open going straight to the biggest headline of the week-the Brett Kavanaugh hearing. Matt Damon played Brett Kavanaugh using some of his exact lines from the hearing while using exaggerated and embellished lines in the traditional SNL format. No sketch on SNL is complete without an appearance from Kate McKinnon who played the role of Sen. Lindsay Graham. What was the best skit on the season premiere of SNL?