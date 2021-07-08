Matt Damon tears up during 5-Mintue Standing Ovation at Cannes

Matt Damon attended Cannes for the premiere of his new movie ‘Stillwater’. In the movie, Matt Damon plays a construction worker, who has a daughter accused of murder in France. Matt Damon’s character is stressed from all the legal fees and trying to prove his daughter’s innocence. During the premiere, Matt got choked up by the overwhelming love he received from the audience. The audience gave him a standing ovation and appeared to love the film “Stillwater” will be released on July 30. What is your favorite genre of movies to watch? Rom-Com? Crime? Thrillers?