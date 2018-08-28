Matt Lauer Tells His Fan(s) He’s Coming Back To TV.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Matt Lauer attends TIME's Person of the Year panel on November 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Show of hands….who wants this glib fool back on TV? I am going to say about 7 people.

Former Today Show host Matt Lauer seems to be plotting his television comeback.

After being fired for being a pig…ie sexual misconduct accusations, Lauer has been laying low until now.

A source told Page Six that Lauer was out to eat when a group of older fans came over to him and said, “we miss you.”

Lauer allegedly told the women, “I’ve been busy being a dad. But don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV.”

Who IN THE WORLD do you think would take a chance on Lauer? If he does come back, are you watching him? I find him to be a pompous buttwad.