Matt LeBlanc Shares Touching Tribute For Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc, who starred in Friends alongside Matthew Perry, has finally shared a message to honor Perry after his untimely death.

LeBlanc said, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.”

He continued, “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

He added, “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

What stage of grief do you think is the most difficult to overcome?

(FoxNews)