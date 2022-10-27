Matt Sorum debuts music video for first Kings of Chaos single, “Judgement Day”

AFM Records

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has debuted a music video for “Judgement Day,” the first single from his all-star band King of Chaos‘ forthcoming debut album, which is due out late 2023.

The “Judgement Day” video, which premiered at GuitarWorld.com and also can be viewed on the AFM Records label’s YouTube channel, features guest appearances by ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Sorum’s wife, fashion designer/choreographer Ace Harper.

Sorum explains about the clip, “Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film Vanishing Point morphed with imagery inspired by Natural Born Killers, Director Brian Cox … and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by The Reverend Willy G [portrayed by Gibbons], an Angel … on a motorcycle [portrayed by Harper] and his inner child. A Wayward Wanderer searching for the light.”

“Judgement Day” was co-written and performed by Sorum and his ex-Velvet Revolver bandmates Slash, Duff McKagan and David Kushner, and features Matt on drums and lead vocals. Sorum also played with Slash and McKagan in GN’R.

The single will be released via digital formats on Friday, October 28 and can be presaved now.

As previously reported, the first Kings of Chaos album, which is expected in either the fall or winter of next year, will feature original songs and “guest collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names — including some of today’s most talented and iconic female artists.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.