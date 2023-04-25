Mattel Launches Barbie With Down’s Syndrome

Barbie is taking another step toward inclusivity.

Mattel is launching a new Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome.

The company partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society to produce the doll in an effort to “enable all children to see themselves in Barbie.”

“This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation,” said NDSS president and CEO Kandi Pckard. “It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

What are other communities that Mattel can represent in the form of Barbie? What are your thoughts on this doll?