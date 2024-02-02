Mattel Releasing Beatles Mega Set

Mattel has added a new collector set to its Mega line-up to celebrate 60 years since The Beatles first performed on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Mega Showcase, the curator of immersive construction sets, has unveiled ‘Ladies & Gentlemen, The Beatles!’

The set is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary band’s ground-breaking performance on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964.

From the accurately designed Arrows stage with added signatures of the four band members behind each pillar to a printed replica of the setlist from the performance, the Mega design team has ensured “an immersive experience that resonates with the rich history of the band.”

Get yours at Usastore.thebeatles.com for $79.99.

