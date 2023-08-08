Mattel Unveils Collection of ‘Barbie’ Movie Inspired Dolls

The Barbie movie made a billion, literally, so Mattel is releasing dolls inspired by it for fans to buy.

The film showcases popular looks, with lead, Margot Robbie wearing various outfits, and now you can buy them for your own Barbies.

Available outfits include Barbie’s pink gingham dress, gold sequin jumpsuit, and fluorescent skating outfit. You can also get Issa Rae’s President Barbie, and there’s even a doll of America Ferrera’s character “Gloria” in her pink power suit.

Dolls of the “Ken” character in his cowboy, double denim, and rock looks are also available.

