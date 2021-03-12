Matthew McConaughey Announces Music Lineup for Virtual Benefit To Help Winter Storm Victims

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila and their Just Keep Livin Foundation have come together for a virtual benefit concert to benefit those impacted by the Texas Winter Storm. We’re Texas will stream on Matthew’s YouTube page with 100% of the proceeds going to the victims. The lineup includes (so far) George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Post Malone, Kirk Franklin, Gary Clark, Jr to name a few. The virtual concert will take place on March 21. People can start donating now. During the pandemic have you found you have donated more or less to causes?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)