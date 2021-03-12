Beth

Matthew McConaughey Announces Music Lineup for Virtual Benefit To Help Winter Storm Victims

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila and their Just Keep Livin Foundation have come together for a virtual benefit concert to benefit those impacted by the Texas Winter Storm. We’re Texas will stream on Matthew’s YouTube page with 100% of the proceeds going to the victims. The lineup includes (so far) George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Post Malone, Kirk Franklin, Gary Clark, Jr to name a few. The virtual concert will take place on March 21. People can start donating now. During the pandemic have you found you have donated more or less to causes?