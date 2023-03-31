Matthew McConaughey Confirmed for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Amid Kevin Costner Drama

The Paramount Network has confirmed that Matthew McConaughey will play the lead in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff.

This comes as reports say Yellowstone may end after Season 5 due to a scheduling dispute between series star Kevin Costner and the network.

Chris McCarthy, a top executive at Paramount Media Networks, confirms that Matthew McConaughey will be in a Yellowstone extension series.

He also says that the show will continue with McConaughey in it whether or not Kevin Costner stays with Yellowstone.

