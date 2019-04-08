Matthew McConaughey Goes Undercover to Get People “High”

The power of suggestion! Matthew McConaughey was in Jimmy Kimmel with Snoop Dogg promoting their new movie “The Beach Bum.” In the movie Matthew plays a guy named “Moondog” who, among other things, is a marijuana enthusiast. So Kimmel sends Matthew (dressed as Moondog) out onto Hollywood Boulevard to offer people a variety of cannabis-infused food items which were really just regular food items. There was no marijuana in them at all but did that stop people from pretending to be dazed and confused? We find out in our Moondog McConaughey edition of #HighWitnessNews! #Kimmel