Matthew McConaughey Joins Snoop Dogg on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg are in the latest edition of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. The two not only share a love for the “high life” but they also share a love of Willie Nelson music.

In the trailer for the new episode, McConaughey and Snoop are driving while singing “I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin & Juice” and Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”

Matthew McConaughey and Snoop star in the new movie Beach Bum to be released on March 29th.

What is your favorite Carpool Karaoke episode? What is your favorite type of music to sing in the car?