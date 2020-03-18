Matthew McConaughey Posts Video Calling for Unity Amid ‘Raceless, Sexless’ Coronavirus Threat

Matthew McConaughey posted a video in hopes to calm fears around Coronavirus. McConaughey posted his 90-second video to Twitter, which quickly began trending. “In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other,” McConaughey began, he asked that people not lower themselves to fear but instead take the precautions in order to stay healthy. “We’re more dependent on each other than we ever have been,” Matthew said. He went on to warn that the Coronavirus is an enemy that is “faceless, that is raceless, sexless, nondenominational, and bipartisan,” and that it could ultimately divide us and urged people to turn “a red light into a green light.” People on Twitter quickly commented on the video with one person saying they now “understood why the University of Texas brings McConaughey in for pregame speeches.” What did you think of Matthew McConaughey’s Coronavirus speech?