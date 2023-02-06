Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley the spy in new animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Courtesy of Netflix

Elvis Presley will be doing more than just shaking his hips in a new Netflix adult animated series.

Agent Elvis, co-produced by Priscilla Presley, will feature Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey voicing The King, who “trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack” after he’s recruited into “a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job.” The teaser for the show sees Elvis landing on the moon, fighting off bad buys and more.

The 10-episode series, which McConaughey is also producing, is the brainchild of Archer veteran Mike Arnold. It’s set to premiere sometime next month.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

