Matthew McConaughey ‘Will Always Be On Your Mind’ By Becoming The Voice Of Elvis For New Animated Show

Matthew McConaughey has just signed on to be the voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated show called ‘Agent Elvis.’

This adult series will show Elvis not only being the King of Rock ‘n Roll but also taking on duties as a spy agent.

Mike Arnold is one of the executive producers and co-writers for this new series on Netflix, which hasn’t revealed a release date just yet.

