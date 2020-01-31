Matthew Wilder's "Break My Stride" finds new success thanks to viral video craze on TikTok

Matthew Wilder in 1984; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Matthew Wilder in 1984; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty ImagesMatthew Wilder's catchy 1983 pop hit "Break My Stride" has found new life thanks to a viral online challenge on the TikTok social media app.

To take part in the #BreakMyStride challenge, a TikTok user texts someone the enigmatic lyrics to the tune one line at a time, and the other person then records a video of themselves dancing, superimposed in front of the text chain.

BBC News reports that compilations of video clips of people doing the #BreakMyStride challenge have been viewed watched more than 100,000 times on YouTube, and international streams of the song have soared on popular streaming services.

The craze inspired Wilder to launch a TikTok account that, of course, features his own #BreakMyStride challenge video. In addition, a new lyric video inspired by the craze premiered this week on the 67-year-old singer/songwriter's YouTube channel.

He also posted another video clip on TikTok thanking fans for embracing his song, and discussing some of his upcoming projects.

"Until 'Stride' had exploded on TikTok, I was unaware of the platform," Wilder says in a statement. "I had heard of it, but it wasn't on my radar. It is now! TikTok has brought a whole new life and a new generation to 'Break My Stride.' I am so grateful and laughing so loud!"

"Break My Stride" peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, but was the only major hit Wilder has had. That being said, he's gone on to have a wide-ranging career that has included producing No Doubt's breakout album, 1995's Tragic Kingdom, and lending his vocal and songwriting talents to the 1998 Disney film Mulan.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.