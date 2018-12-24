Mattis Signs Syria Troop Removal Order Before Exit

Outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis is giving the order to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Specifics about the draw down haven’t been made public, but it’s expected to start in the next couple of weeks.

Mattis announced his decision to resign just days ago over policy differences with Trump.

Among those disagreements was reportedly the decision to allow over two-thousand American soldiers in Syria to come home.

President Trump is selecting Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan as his acting Defense Secretary.