Maury’s “You Are Not The Father” Board Game Is Here!

Just in time for the holidays?

Have you ever watched “Maury” and thought, “This is wonderful . . . I wish I could bring this experience into my own life?” Well, now you can!

NBC Universal has turned the show into a BOARD GAME called “You Are Not the Father”. And no, this isn’t a joke. It’s available for preorder on Amazon . . . and it’ll be shipped by the end of the month.

Just in time for Christmas shopping . . . for your White Elephant work parties!

The specifics are a little vague . . . but they’re calling it a, quote, “hilarious party game . . . [which] challenges players to prove their non-paternity through a series of outrageous accusations and laugh-out-loud arguments.”

It sounds like you’re trying to win arguments so you can gain audience popularity, which somehow, quote, “ups your chances of innocence.”

Amazon is selling the game for $19.99, and it’s strictly intended for ADULTS.