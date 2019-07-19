Maverick Is Back

About 8,000 people at San Diego Comic-Con got the surprise of their lives when Tom Cruise showed up with a trailer to the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel….The fans were actually attending a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate” when Cruise walked onto the stage to a deafening roar. He told the crowd all the flying in the “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer is real, not CGI, and producers are working with the U.S. Navy to make the film, which is still in production……The trailer, which is heavy on action but reveals little about the plot, seemed to go over well with the Comic-Con crowd. “Top Gun: Maverick,” which also brings back Val Kilmer and introduces Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, is due next June.