Mavis Staples, Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik to be honored at Little Kids Rock benefit next week

Erika Goldring/Getty Images; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Gospel/soul legend Mavis Staples and Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik will be honored at the 20th anniversary benefit for the Little Kids Rock charity, which will take place May 17 in New York City.

Little Kids Rock is a nonprofit with the goal of restoring and expanding music-education programs in public schools.

Staples, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Blues Hall of Fame inductee, will be presented with the Peace & Freedom Award at the gala. With her family group The Staple Singers, Mavis marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., performed at President John F. Kennedy‘s inauguration, and topped the charts. Later on, she sang at the White in front of President Barack Obama and was recognized as a Kennedy Center honoree.

Rzeznik will be honored with the Rocker of the Year prize at the event. Johnny has served as lead singer and guitarist for The Goo Goo Dolls for over 30 years, during which time the band has enjoyed plenty of chat success, including scoring three top-10 hist on the Billboard Hot 100 during the 1990s — “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide.”

The event also will include performances from ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Run-D.M.C.‘s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, pop singer Jon Secada and The Voice‘s season-three winner Cassadee Pope.

This year’s benefit will be held at New York City’s Terminal 5, beginning at 6 p.m. ET in May 17. Tickets and tables can be purchased now at LittleKidsRock.org.

To raise additional funds for Little Kids Rock, a silent auction will launch on Tuesday, May 10, at the organization’s website.

Proceeds raised by the benefit and the auction will go toward funding Little Kids Rock programs, teacher training and instrument donations.

